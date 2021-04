COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle at 1414 Harrisburg Pk. just before 7 PM Friday evening.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman who had been struck, and the motorist who was driving the vehicle. The victim was taken to Grant Hospital where her death was later pronounced.

According to early reports from the scene, the car had been “shot up.” Authorities are still at the scene investigating what happened.