One dead, one other injured in Bexley shooting Saturday night

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and one other person is injured following a shooting Saturday night in Bexley.

According to Columbus Police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Place on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Jonathan Davis, 19, and a 17-year-old girl both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Davis was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The female victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, Davis and an 18-year-old man were both passengers in a car driven by the female victim on East Livingston Avenue near Kenwick Road when the vehicle was shot at by another vehicle.

The female then drove to Kenilworth Place, where she called for help.

This is the 125 homicide in Columbus for 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.