COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting on the city’s west side Tuesday night.

Columbus Police responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 8:40 p.m. on the 5500 block of Applefair Drive, where the two victims were found.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken in critical condition to Grant Medical Center.

Police are searching for a male suspect, possibly 16-years-old, wearing a gray hoodie.