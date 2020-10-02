One dead, one injured after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after Columbus Police responded to reports of a shooting in south Columbus early Friday Morning.

According to police, they were called out to the area of Parsons Ave. and Woodrow Ave. a little before 2 a.m. on reports of gunfire. On scene, they found two victims suffering from gun shot wounds.

Both were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. 1 victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

NBC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

