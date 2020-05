COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The second fatal shooting in less than six hours is being investigated in Columbus.

Columbus Division of Police says one person is dead after being shot in the 1100 block of Heyl Ave. just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There’s been a shooting on Heyl Ave on the South Side.



According to CPD: One person transported to Grant in Stable condition. One person pronounced at the scene. We’ll have more at 6:00 on @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/KTb0DfFxr3 — Danielle Grossman (@NBC4Danielle) May 5, 2020

Another person who was shot in the incident was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police office at the scene tell NBC4 Heyl Ave. will be closed while they investigate over the next few hours.

No suspects have been named or arrested.