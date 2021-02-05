Reeb Ave. address is site of second fatal shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has died and another is fighting for his life following a shooting in Columbus.

The shooting happened at a residence on Reeb Avenue where another man was shot and killed in December 2020.

Police were called to Reeb Ave. around 12:40 Friday morning to find two men inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 a.m. and the other was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools