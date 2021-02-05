Reeb Ave. address is site of second fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has died and another is fighting for his life following a shooting in Columbus.

The shooting happened at a residence on Reeb Avenue where another man was shot and killed in December 2020.

Police were called to Reeb Ave. around 12:40 Friday morning to find two men inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 a.m. and the other was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.