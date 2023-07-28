LINCOLN VILLAGE, Ohio (WCMH) – A car crashed into a tree on the far west side of Columbus, killing one during the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a single-car crash at the 200 block of Hilliard Rome Road in the Lincoln Village area. An incident report stated that a person driving a 2014 Blue Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Hilliard Rome Road when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve.

The Subaru veered off the road to the left, struck a fence and then a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:59 a.m. The FSCO said alcohol is suspected in this crash. There were no passengers in the car.

Hilliard Rome Road was closed between the intersections of Beacon Hill Road and Smith Road while FCSO deputies continue to investigate the crash.