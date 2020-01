COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– A man is dead after being shot near Schumacher Place.

Columbus Police tell NBC4 the shooting happened just before 6:30 Sunday morning at Parsons Ave. and E. Columbus St. at the Mobil Mart gas station.

CPD says the man was taken to Grant Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:08 a.m.

Police are currently looking for a suspect.