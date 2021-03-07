One dead in overnight shooting outside Columbus bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has died following a shooting at the Sand Pebble Lounge in Columbus.

Police arrived at the bar on the 1900 block of Lockbourne Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sunday. They found the victim on the outside patio suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the victim was in a brief fight with someone prior to shots being fired. Police are working to identify the suspect and will release the identity of the victim once family is notified.

This is the 39th homicide in Columbus for 2021.