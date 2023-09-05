IRONTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Lawrence County man is dead after an ATV crash occurred Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Larry Blagg, 63, of Pedro, was operating his 2008 Honda Rancher ATV at approximately 8:43 p.m. Blagg was traveling northwest on County Road 14, approaching State Route 93, when his ATV travelled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Blagg was pronounced dead at the scene and the OSHP suspects alcohol was a factor in the crash. No one else was injured, though the incident still remains under investigation.