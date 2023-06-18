WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a crash in Highland County Sunday afternoon.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened at approximately 5L09 p.m. on State Route 138 in Paint Township.

Cossie R. Ferguson, 64, of Leesburg, Ohio, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe south on SR138 when the vehicle drove off the left side of the road. The car hit a ditch and a tree.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. OSHP said Ferguson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.