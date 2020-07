COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning on the east side of Columbus, according to police.

Columbus Police dispatchers say the person was shot around 12:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ruhl Ave.

The victim was taken to OSU East Hospital where they were pronounced dead about an hour later, officials say.

