Coroner: Harley Dilly died from compressive asphyxia
One dead in east Linden double shooting turned car crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– One person is dead, another in the hospital after a double shooting turned into a car crash in east Linden.

Columbus Police dispatchers say the incident happened just after 5:30 Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Loretta Ave.

CPD told the NBC4 crew at the scene that both the passenger and driver were shot before the car crashed into a a pole.

The male passenger died from his injuries. The female driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information is available.

Stay with NBC4 on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

