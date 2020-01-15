One dead in east Linden double shooting turned car crash

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– One person is dead, another in the hospital after a double shooting turned into a car crash in east Linden.

Columbus Police dispatchers say the incident happened just after 5:30 Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Loretta Ave.

CPD told the NBC4 crew at the scene that both the passenger and driver were shot before the car crashed into a a pole.

The male passenger died from his injuries. The female driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information is available.

Stay with NBC4 on this developing story.