COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting in north Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the area of the 1200 block of Lee Avenue at approximately 10:08 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

No further information is available.