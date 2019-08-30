One dead, I-270NB closed after crash on east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and I –270NB closed on the east side of Franklin County.

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, at about 1:40am Friday, an oversized commercial truck with a high load struck the Claycraft Bridge, located between Hamilton Road and E. Broad Street, on I-270NB.

Two passenger vehicles then struck part of the crashed truck or its load, which had become separated when it struck the bridge.

The driver of one of the passenger vehicles was fatally injured in the crash.

I-270NB between I-70 and Hamilton Road is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate. The Claycraft Bridge was damaged when it was struck by the load and is also closed to all traffic pending examination by ODOT.