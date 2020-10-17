One dead following Westerville fire

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a fire early Saturday morning in Westerville.

According to Westerville Fire Chief Brian Miller, the department received multiple calls for a fire at Westerville Commons on North Virginia Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from one part of the apartment complex, which prompted a second alarm from the department.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Miller said.

No firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the blaze.