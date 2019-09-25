One dead following Tuesday shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting in north Columbus, according to police.

Columbus Police officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Moon Road near Maize Road.

The victim was found shot to death in a small SUV in front of a residence.

This is the second reported shooting on Moon Road in the last week. On Sept. 19, a man was killed in the 800 block of Moon Road.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Police have not released any further information.

