One dead following single-vehicle crash in Marion County

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Marion County Sunday morning.

According to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Juan Carlos Lopez-Ortiz, 32, was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta north along Richland Pike at approximately 11:02 a.m.

Lopez-Ortiz’s vehicle drove off the east side of the road, where it struck a mailbox and a tree, police said.

Lopez-Ortiz was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

OSHP said Lopez-Ortiz was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fort Morrow Fire Department and EMS and the Pleasant Township Fire Department.