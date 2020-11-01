One dead following shooting Sunday in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Westerville.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Enclave Boulevard for reports of a shooting at approximately 10:10 a.m.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was found inside an apartment, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is the 141 homicide investigation and 140 homicide for 2020 in Columbus.