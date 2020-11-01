One dead following shooting Sunday in Westerville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Westerville.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Enclave Boulevard for reports of a shooting at approximately 10:10 a.m.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was found inside an apartment, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is the 141 homicide investigation and 140 homicide for 2020 in Columbus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools