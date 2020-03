COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a shooting on the east side of Columbus Saturday evening.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a person being shot at approximately 5:45 p.m. on South Hamilton Road near Kimberly Parkway.

The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition.

The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Police did not release any suspect information.