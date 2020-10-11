One dead following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Ohio State University campus Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:10 a.m. near 14th Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as a 23-year-old man who may be an OSU student.

Police said the shooting happened at a party.

People of interest are being interviewed by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

No further information is available at this time.