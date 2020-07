COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Linden Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 2200 block of Gerbert Road at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

No further information is available at this time.

Columbus Police also responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Alum Creek Drive Saturday at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Two victims from that incident were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.