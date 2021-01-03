One dead following shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the fourth homicide in the city in 2021 after a shooting Sunday night.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, officers responded to the 3000 block of Azelda Street for a report of a shooting at approximately 7:23 p.m.

Officers were able to locate a victim, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim was later pronounced deceased.

Columbus Police Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.

No further details have been released.