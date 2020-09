Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on the 3600 block of Allendale Drive at approximately 1:55 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at 2:02 p.m.

Police said witnesses aren’t cooperating with their investigation.

This is the 96th homicide for 2020 in the city.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.