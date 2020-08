A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting was reported in east Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the shooting on the 800 block of Seymour Avenue at approximately 11 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:12 p.m.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Columbus homicide detectives remain on the scene investigating.