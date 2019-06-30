1 dead, 2 facing murder charges after South Side shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murdering a 29-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday.

John Edward Habern III was found lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds after officers responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. at Stanaford Place and South Washington Avenue, according to police.

Habern was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m., according to police.

Darez Ricardo Duff, 17, and Darryl Ricardo Duff Jr., 20, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, have been arrested and charged with murder.

Witness say the shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Habern and Darryl Duff, according to police.

Darryl Duff’s brother, Darez Duff, approached Habern, produced a firearm and fired several shots, fatally wounding him, according to police.

Both brothers fled the scene in a vehicle but were apprehended a short time later by patrol officers.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 54th homicide in Columbus in 2019.