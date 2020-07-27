One dead following shooting in Fairfield County Sunday morning

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Amanda Township Sunday morning.

Devante Marquise Strickland, 27, of Columbus, was shot Sunday at approximately 12:25 a.m., the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to a call on the 6800 block of Crumley Road SW, looking into a loud party complaint when they heard gunshots.

As deputies approached the scene, the found two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Fairfield Medical Center, where Strickland later died due to his injuries.

An investigation involving The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office, Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911.