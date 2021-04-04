One dead following shooting at hotel in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting at a hotel in north Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus Police said they received multiple calls about shots fired at the Norwood Inn and Suites on the 1200 block of East Dublin Granville Road at approximately 9:53 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man had been shot. Officers performed CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:02 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot while outside the hotel.

Police were using the department’s helicopter to search for suspects, but the helicopter had to make an emergency landing in a bank parking lot on Cleveland Avenue.

This is the 51st homicide in Columbus for 2021.

No further information is available at this time.