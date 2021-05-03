One dead following Richland County fatal crash

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old woman is dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Richland County Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 20 near I-71 in Mifflin Township.

The crash happened when Tori A. Carman, 19, of Bucyrus, was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla when police said she failed to stop and rear-ended a Freightliner flat-bed tow truck.

Carman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the tow truck, identified as a 54-year-old Mount Gilead man, was treated for minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, OSHP said.

The crash remain under investigation.

