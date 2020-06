COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-670 westbound Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the accident happened near the ramp to Dublin Road at approximately 12:45 p.m.

I-670 westbound was closed for several hours near the accident and is in the process of being reopened.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

It is unclear at this time if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or transported to a local hospital.