One dead following motorcycle crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle in Fairfield.

According to Fairfield Police, the accident happened at about 1:40 p.m. when a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on South Gilmore Road when it hit a 2017 Toyota Highlander that was turning left onto west Resor Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the minivan was taken by family members to Mercy for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police did not release the identities of either driver.