One dead following motorcycle crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a morning crash in Crawford County.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, a 2020 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling north on SR 598 when it rear ended a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was stopped or slowing for railroad tracks just south of Crestline Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Galion Hospital by Portsmouth Ambulance, then flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations or charges have been filed.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of either driver.