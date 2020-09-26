Grove City man dead following Madison County crash

RANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Range Township in Madison County.

According to the West Jefferson Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mark Kenneth Sample, of Grove City, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck south on State Route 38 when he passed a vehicle at a high speed while driving around a curve.

Police said the vehicle drove off the right side of the road. When it drove back onto the road, it started overturning, flipping several times, crossing over the northbound lane and traveling off the left side of the road, where Sample was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Sample was flown via Med Flight to Ohio State University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sample was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police, who say it is possible drugs or alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.