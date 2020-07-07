One dead following Licking County crash

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a fatal crash in Licking County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol in Granville, the crash occurred on State Route 161 in Jersey Township at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday.

OSHP said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Joshua Ballinger, 44, of New Albany, was traveling west on SR 161. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole, overturning.

Ballinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Licking County Coroner’s Office.

There was no cause given for why the Jeep left the roadway.

OSHP continues to investigate the crash.