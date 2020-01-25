One dead following Jerome Township crash

JEROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — An 86-year-old Plain City woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jerome Township Friday afternoon.

Johanna R. Keiser was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Keiser was a passenger in a 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit that was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was traveling south on US Route 42.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation determined the Volkswagen turned in front of the Toyota and was hit broadside.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the drivers involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Union County Sheriffs were assisted at the scene by Union County Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio Department of Transportation.