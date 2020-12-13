One dead following hit-skip crash in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being hit by two vehicles while crossing a road in Franklin Township Saturday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing US Route 40 near I-270 at approximately 10:50 p.m. The victim was hit by an unknown dark colored vehicle and then struck by a second unknown vehicle.

A passerby stopped and called 911.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:58 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call 614-525-6113.