One dead after a pedestrian was struck by multiple cars in southeast Columbus

South Hamilton Road where a pedestrian was hit and killed March 16.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles in southeast Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 2500 block of South Hamilton Road at approximately 9:12 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the victim was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene. The victim was then hit by other vehicles which remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m., police said.

Police said the vehicle that hit the victim first is a silver SUV.

South Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Macsway Avenue and Kimberly Parkway, and will likely remain closed for a while as police investigate the collision, police said.