HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a crash on I-270 northbound near Hilliard Sunday evening.

According to Hilliard Police, one vehicle rolled over at about 8:15 p.m.

One person was declared dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to Riverside Hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

I-270 northbound is currently closed between I-70 and Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.