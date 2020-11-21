One dead following crash near Westerville Road

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the car, a Honda Civic, was traveling south on SR-3 north of Ferris Road at approximately 4:57 a.m.

The Civic traveled off the left side of the road and drove through a field, hitting trees and the stone wall at the entrance of the Walnut Creek development, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle came to a stop and caught fire.

The driver of the Civic was the only person in the car. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Sheriff’s office deputies as well as fire and police from Mifflin Township responded to the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 614-525-6113.