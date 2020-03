COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Columbus’ west side Friday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of West Broad Street and Georgesville Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Two other victims were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation.