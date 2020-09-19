One dead following crash in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead following a crash in southeast Columbus early Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was a passenger in a car being driven by Ollie Morris, 49, south on Courtright Road north of Groves Road at approximately 3:07 a.m.

Police said Morris crossed the center lane and hit a car driven by Lakisha Williams, 29, head on.

The victim, who has not been identified pending the notification of next of kin, was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Morris was treated for minor injuries. Williams was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate.

This is the 55 fatality from 53 fatal traffic accidents for 2020.