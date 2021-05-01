One dead following crash in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Columbus Saturday night.

Columbus Police said the accident happened at approximately 7:36 p.m. on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle left the roadway, resulting in the accident.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The eastbound lanes of State Rout 104 are currently closed as police investigate the scene.