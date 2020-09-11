One dead following car crash into home in south Columbus

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a crash in south Columbus Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Parsons Avenue.

Police said the vehicle, a pick-up truck, hit a house.

Medics pronounced one person, the only person in the vehicle, dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

Parsons Avenue at Ziegler Avenue is expected to be closed until at least 6 p.m., police said.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.