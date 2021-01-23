One dead following crash in Pike County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a car crash in Benton Township, Pike County Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Portsmouth Post, the crash happened on Pike Lake Road west of Morgan’s Fork Road at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Mykaila Lowman, 23, of Waverly, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica east when her vehicle was struck by a Ford Ranger, which has crossed the center line, OSHP said.

The Ford Ranger was driven by William Scott, 35, of Piketon. Scott was taken to Ohio State University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lowman was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said impairment is suspected to have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.

