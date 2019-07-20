One dead following crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash on Route 762 Friday afternoon.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at approximately 3 p.m. Friday when a 2004 Buick Park Avenue was traveling west on Duvall Road.

The Park Avenue ran a stop sign and into the path of a 2003 Jeep Liberty, which was traveling south on Route 762, police said.

Both the driver and passenger of the Park Avenue had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The passenger of the Park Avenue was taken to Grant Medical Center, where the person was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Park Avenue was airlifted via Survival Flight to Mount Carmel East, where the driver is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty was uninjured in the accident.

Police have not released the identities of any of the people involved in the accident.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.