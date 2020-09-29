One dead following crash in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a four-vehicle accident late Tuesday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 11:37 a.m. on SR317 east of Parsons Avenue in Hamilton Township.

The sheriff’s office said a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east on SR317 east of Parsons Avenue, while a Volvo Semi was traveling west in the same area.

The Volvo came upon slow/stopped traffic, and when it tried to stop, it traveled into the other lane, hitting the Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.

The Colorado spun several times, hitting a 2016 GMC Denali and a 2002 Sterling dump truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Colorado, identified at Floyd E. Coyer Sr., 76, of Groveport, was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

The driver of the Volvo Semi, identified as Anthony L. Dudley, 40, of Ragland, Georgia, was uninjured in the accident.

The drivers of the Denali and the dump truck were uninjured.

The sheriff’s office said neither of the drivers of the Colorado nor the Volvo truck were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call 614-525-6113.