ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash Monday night in Etna Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol in Licking County, a pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 40 at approximately 8:20 p.m. near Willowbrook Trail.

The driver of the pickup lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 are currently closed between Pike Street and Watkins Road as officers investigate the accident.

There is no further information at this time.