One dead following crash in Delaware County Friday

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash in Concord Township Friday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Delaware Post, the crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 43 near State Route 257.

OSHP said Francisco M. Hernandez, 46, of Delaware, was driving a gray 2008 Dodge Avenger north on U.S. 42 when his vehicle traveled over the center line and was hit by a Ford F-150.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, Brittanie M. Bruce, 42, of Plain City, and her passenger, Andrew M. Mays, 42, of Columbus, were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All of the people involved were wearing their seatbelts.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Delaware County Fire and EMS and the Concord Township Fire Department.