One dead, five injured following Butler County crash

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and five others hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in St. Clair Township in Butler County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling south on Hamilton Cleves Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. when it traveled across to the other lane, striking another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction head on.

A passenger in the southbound vehicle was transported to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken via helicopter to a local hospital.

Four people in the northbound vehicle were all taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries to any of those hospitalized is unknown at this time.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.