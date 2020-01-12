One dead after car crashes into home in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a car drove into a multi-family building in Canal Winchester Sunday.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, a vehicle hit the building, both of which caught fire.

Martin said the crash happened on the 6300 block of Georges Creek Drive at approximately 4:25 p.m. and was contained by 4:45 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard three gunshots before the crash happened.

According to the fire department, investigators do believe the gunshots and the crash are connected.

The person in the car was found to be dead and suffered severe burns due to the fire, according to Martin.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.